Report: Packers, Raiders preseason game heading to Canada

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WINNIPEG, MB - AUGUST 7: A general view of the field and stadium in a CFL game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Marianne Helm/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WINNIPEG, MB - AUGUST 7: A general view of the field and stadium in a CFL game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Marianne Helm/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Packers are on the verge of heading north of the border for a preseason game against the Raiders come August, according to a report.

This past winter Packers team president Mark Murphy said at the owners' meetings they were in talks with Oakland to play a preseason game in Canada. According to a report by the Winnipeg Free Press, the Packers and Raiders are working out the final details.

Originally the teams tried to play in Regina, but scheduling issues eventually helped the attention shift to Winnipeg. The Blue Bombers, who play at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, are on the road to play Edmonton when the Packers and Raiders are scheduled to meet in week three of the preseason.