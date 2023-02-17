GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones will remain in the green and gold for the 2023 NFL season after reaching a salary agreement, reports say.

According to Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Jones reached an agreement on an $11 million salary for the 2023 season. The agreement includes an $8.52 million signing bonus.

The deal was reportedly worked out by the Packers and Jones’ agents, Drew Rosenaus and Ryan Matha.

Aaron Jones still will have two years remaining on his contract with the Packers, but this year has been adjusted. Including this season, Jones now will have made $31 million since 2021, the most for any running back other than Christian McCaffrey. Adam Schefter, NFL Insider

Jones, 28, was drafted by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and earned Pro Bowl honors during the 2020 season.

‘Showtyme’ is coming off a career-high 1,121 rushing yard season, with 7 total touchdowns during the 2022 campaign, making it the third time Jones has had a 1,000+ yard rushing season since 2019.

“Year 7 is Gonna be crazy in Lambeau. Honored to carry the G and blessed to be back,” Jones said in a tweet on Friday morning.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 will provide an update with any new information that becomes available.