Packers player tests positive for COVID-19, RB AJ Dillon identified in reports

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

(WFRV) – Packers running back AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports. The Packers have since released a statement confirming a positive test on the team without naming a specific player.

Green Bay will hold meetings virtually on Monday as they prepare for this week’s game against San Francisco. The team is also working with the league on contract tracing.

The rookie running back’s positive test was restful of pregame testing done by the league, but players do to receive the results until the following day. Dillon did play in that game and played 18 snaps.

There has been little to no evidence of on-field transmission at this point. The primary concern will be transmitted between teammates and coaches inside team facilities.

Green Bay was already down running back Aaron Jones for the second straight game and has a short week with a trip to San Francisco on Thursday. There have been no indications about how news of Dillon’s positive test may affect that game.

