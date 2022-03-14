GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One-half of the ‘Smith Brothers’ was reportedly released, as Za’Darius was let go by the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Packers have released two-time Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Smith had a cap number of $27.6 million for 2022.

In his three years with the Packers, Smith had 26 total sacks, all of which came in 2019 and 2020. He only played in one game in 2021. All in all, he played 33 games for the Packers.

Preston Smith reportedly signed an extension, and Davante Adams said he will not play on the franchise tag in what has been a busy Monday for the Packers.

