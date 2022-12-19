GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have reportedly released wide receiver Sammy Watkins ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

As reported by Tom Pelissero, Watkins was released after rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs was cleared to play, bringing the Packers receiver core back to full strength.

Green Bay signed Watkins this offseason to a one-year, $1.85 million deal with the hope he could revive a once promising career ridden by injuries.

After two games into the season, Watkins sustained an injured hamstring and went on injured reserve.

Watkins had only 13 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

Green Bay is slated to play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CST.