GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have reportedly shown ‘legitimate interest’ in acquiring one of the NFL’s most talented running backs, Jonathan Taylor, who had recently requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Miami Dolphins weren’t the only team interested in the former First-team All-Pro running back.

Sources told ESPN that the Packers were in talks with the Colts about acquiring the 2021 NFL rushing yards and rushing touchdowns leader, Taylor, Holder reports.

Even though a trade for the former Wisconsin Badger moved past the Colts’ self-imposed trade deadline, and the Pro-Bowler was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, requiring him to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, Taylor can still be traded.

Holder stated that it remains unclear as to what the Packers offered the Colts in exchange for Taylor or what the franchise’s interest is moving forward.

The Packers, who announced its 53-man roster on Tuesday, have three running backs who made the cut; veteran Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and an undrafted rookie, Emanuel Wilson.

Jones is under contract through 2024, and Dillon, who was drafted alongside Taylor in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The NFL’s trade deadline is October 31. Taylor is slated to become a free agent next offseason.