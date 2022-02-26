GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As the Packers continue to try to get under the salary cap for 2022, the front office has continued to restructure players contracts. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is the newest contract to go under construction. The team converted 11.8 million dollars into a signing bonus.

The Packers have also reportedly restructured running back Aaron Jones contract. General manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed the team restructured nose tackle Kenny Clark’s contract when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.