REPORT: Packers, Rodgers fined over COVID-19 protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the NFL’s review of the Green Bay Packers COVID-19 protocols has been completed.

Demovsky states that the Packers have been fined $300,000 for violations while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard are each fined $14,650.

Last week, Rodgers reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. In the days following, he spoke publically on the Pat McAfee Show about his diagnosis. On November 5, while speaking with McAfee and former Packers player AJ Hawk, Rodgers talked about his allergy to allergy to an ingredient that’s in the mRNA vaccines.

On Tuesday, November 9, Rodgers appeared again on the Pat McAfee Show and said that he stands by his comments made on why he didn’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, but acknowledges misleading the public about his vaccination status. “I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.”

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list on October 26 and was cleared to play last week before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press has contributed to this story.