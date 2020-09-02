Report: Packers rookie LB Martin to have knee surgery

Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) tackles Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

(WFRV) – Rookie linebacker Kamal Martin will undergo knee surgery and is expected miss several weeks, according to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network is reporting the surgery on Tuesday was to repair a torn meniscus, and will sideline Martin for six to eight weeks. That means he will likely start the season on injured reserve, and could be designated to return.

Martin had been playing quite well in training camp, and competing for the starting inside linebacker spot alongside veteran Christian Kirksey.

The fifth round pick out of Minnesota suffered a knee injury that ended his last season in college. There’s no indication in the report whether or not the latest surgery is on that knee, though.

With Oren Burks already missing practice on Sunday, and Curtis Bolton still on the physically unable to perform list, there is an opportunity for someone like 2019 seventh round pick Ty Summers to step up.