Report: Packers sign first 2021 rookie, Cole Van Lanen

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (71) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

(WFRV) – The Packers have one member of the 2021 draft class under contract, and they didn’t have to look far to do it either.

According to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers signed sixth round pick Cole Van Lanen to his rookie deal on Thursday.

The Bay Port grad and former Badgers tackle reportedly signed his four year deal worth over $3.6 million with a $153 thousand dollar signing bonus.

The team has not officially announced the signing, and does not release the exact details of a players contract.

