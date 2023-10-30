GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a disappointing loss to the division rival Minnesota Vikings, Packers’ fans got some good news Monday morning as the team has reportedly signed star linebacker and edge rusher Rashan Gary to a new extension.

As first reported by Rashan Gary himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gary has inked a four-year, $107 million extension that will keep him in the Green and Gold through the 2027 season.

According to the NFL’s Ian Rapportport, the contract is a 4-year deal worth $107,532,706 overall with $96 million in new money and a signing bonus of $34,636,928.

Gary was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has quickly become one of the team’s top pass rushers as well as one the most disruptive players in the league.

So far in 2023, after coming back from an ACL tear suffered in the middle of the 2022 season, Gary has 4.5 sacks, 5 tackles for a loss, 8 quarterback hits, and 1 pass deflected through 7 games.

A statement has not yet been made from the Green Bay Packers on the extension, but that, along with additional contract details, is expected to be released soon.