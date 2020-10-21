Report: Packers signing LB Burgess off Falcons’ practice squad

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs past New York Jets outside linebacker James Burgess (58) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

(WFRV) – The Packers are poised to add to their linebacking corps this week by signing James Burgess off Atlanta’s practice squad, according to a report by ESPN.

Green Bay has been banged up at inside linebacker with rookie Kamal Martin starting the year on injured reserve after having knee surgery during training camp. Then veteran Christian Kirksey suffered a shoulder injury in week three against New Orleans.

Martin is currently in his 21 window to return from injured reserve, and did practice last week.

Burgess has been in the league for three years, and made ten starts for the New York Jets last season. In those ten games he was able to rack up 80 total tackles, eight of them for a loss.

Burgess was released by the Jets at the end of training camp this year, and signed with Atlanta’s practice squad last week. He will be on the Packers 53-man roster once the signing is official.

Other roster moves

The Packers placed CB Parry Nickerson on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon. Nickerson made his season debut with the Packers on Sunday, but played just two special teams snaps after leaving the game with a hamstring injury.

Green Bay also released wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb off the practice squad.