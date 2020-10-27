Report: Packers signing WR Roberts to practice squad, eventually active roster

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Seth Roberts (15) runs after the catch during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

(WFRV) – The Packers are about to add a veteran to their wide receiving corps. According to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky Green Bay will sign Seth Roberts to their practice squad.

Roberts, a slot receiver, will start on the practice squad before being moved to the 53-man roster later. That would be similar to how the team handled the recent addition of linebacker James Burgess, who was first signed off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad and then moved to the active roster on Monday.

The wide receiver position has been a hot topic for the Packers this year after not drafting a wide out this past spring, and free agent signing Devin Funchess opting over coronavirus concerns. Add in Allen Lazard reportedly undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury, and the Packers wide receiver group has started to get a little thin.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Seth Roberts (15) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 23-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Green Bay is also coming off a game where Davante Adams had to carry the load with 196 yards and two touchdowns. The rest of the Packers wide receiving corps accounted for six yards a touchdown, all of which came from Malik Taylor.

Roberts was recently released by the Carolina Panthers, where he made one start this season and had 31 yards on six catches.

The five year veteran spent the bulk of his career with the Oakland Raiders. Over four seasons with the Raiders Roberts finished with more than 450 yards three times, and accounted for 13 touchdowns.

Roberts spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens and signed with Carolina this past offseason as a free agent back in March.

He will arrive in Green Bay on Tuesday and begin the league’s six day coronavirus testing protocol, according to Sports Illustrated. NFL protocols mandate that a player cannot enter a team’s facility until they have completed five days of coronavirus testing and a point-of-care test on day six.