REPORT: Packers Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton will not return next season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a season of disappointment for the Packers Special Teams unit and a blunder during Green Bay’s playoff loss, the team will, reportedly, not bring back Special Teams Coordinator Maurice Drayton for 2022.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that the Packers will move on from Drayton heading into next season. Drayton spent one year as Green Bay’s Special Teams Coordinator, but was with the team for four seasons total. Prior to becoming the coordinator, he was an Assistant Special Teams Coach.

While Green Bay’s Special Teams continued to show disappointment throughout the season, it was capped off on the final play of the Packers playoff loss versus the 49ers. During Robbie Gould’s game-winning 45 yard field goal, Green Bay only had 10 men on the field to attempt to block it. While LaFleur took blame immediately after the loss for it, he reiterated that that can’t happen.

The Packers Special Teams unit was the worst-ranked unit in the NFL by a wide margin.

Moving on from Drayton is just another coaching move the Packers will have to manage this offseason, after losing their Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Quarterback’s Coach Luke Getsy. This will be Green Bay’s third Special Teams Coordinator in as many years.

