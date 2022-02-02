REPORT: Packers TE coach Outten headed to Denver

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – In his first three seasons as head coach of the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur didn’t really have to deal with any coaching changes on his staff. That has definitely not been the case over the past week. After promoting four of his assistants yesterday, LaFleur will need to make another move on the offensive side of the football, now that TE’s coach Justin Outten will be joining Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Broncos are hiring Outten to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. The Packers could bring in someone from the outside to replace him, but assistant coach Ruvell Martin could be a likely candidate, given his past with the team. Outten came to Green Bay with LaFleur’s first coaching staff in 2019 and has been the tight ends coach for the last three seasons.

In Denver, he will get a promotion on Hackett’s first coaching staff. Outten joins former QB coach Luke Getsy, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, as coaches leaving the Packers for promotions outside of Green Bay.