Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – During Thursday’s Packers’ game versus the Arizona Cardinals, TE Robert Tonyan went down with a knee injury and it seems to be significant.

It’s now being reported by NFL Network that Tonyan has torn his left ACL.

#Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore his left ACL, per his agent @jackbechta. Brutal loss on a big night for Green Bay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2021

Tonyan’s injury coming just after Green Bay’s running back Kylin Hill went down and needing to be carted off for. It was reported Friday morning by NFL Network that Hill tore his ACL as well.

It’s a torn ACL for Kylin Hill. A frustrating end to his rookie season. https://t.co/CTxWpQamwu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2021

No official word from the Packers yet.