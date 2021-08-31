Report: Packers to keep All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s not a surprise but it’s a blow to the Packers extremely young offensive line. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform or PUP list to start the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, source said, meaning he’ll miss the first six weeks. Tough blow for Green Bay, but this will allow perhaps the game’s best LT the chance to fully heal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

This means he will miss the first six weeks of the season.Bakhtiari is still rehabbing his knee from an ACL tear at the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari is not an injured reserve candidate, which would allow him to return in three weeks, because he would have had to make the initial 53. Players can only make the initial 53 if they can pass a physical, as Rob Demovsky of ESPN points out.