Report: Packers to keep All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on PUP list

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) in action during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec 19. 2020, between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s not a surprise but it’s a blow to the Packers extremely young offensive line. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform or PUP list to start the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This means he will miss the first six weeks of the season.Bakhtiari is still rehabbing his knee from an ACL tear at the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari is not an injured reserve candidate, which would allow him to return in three weeks, because he would have had to make the initial 53. Players can only make the initial 53 if they can pass a physical, as Rob Demovsky of ESPN points out.

