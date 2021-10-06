Report: Packers to land linebacker Jaylon Smith

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys are moving on from Smith without getting into the specifics of the decision to release their leading returning tackler four games into 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are going to be the landing spot for former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith. Details are still being finalized.

The Cowboys released Smith earlier this week and are on the hook for his full 7.2 million dollar base salary. He has not missed a game in his career, however he did not start any of the first four games. He’s credited with 19 tackles and 148 of 264 snaps.

Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. He took the field in 2017, started six of the 16 games and finished the season with 99 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

In 2018, he moved into a full-time starting role and has recorded at least 120 tackles in each of the past three seasons.

This moves helps bolster a Packers defense that is down Za’Darius Smith, who there is no timetable for his return after back surgery.

