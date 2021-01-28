Report: Packers to promote Maurice Drayton to Special Teams Coordinator

This is a 2019 photo of Maurice Drayton of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(WFRV) – The Packers are reportedly wasting little time finding a new special teams coordinator. The team is set to promote Maurice Drayton to the role a day after parting ways with Shawn Mennenga, according to a report by ESPN.

Drayton has been an NFL special teams assistant for the past five years, and was originally hired in Green Bay back in January of 2018. Back then Mike McCarthy was the head coach. Matt LaFleur later retained Drayton as a special teams assistant when he took over a year later.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting Drayton is LaFleur’s first choice for the job, and has drawn interest from other teams around the league.

Drayton has five years of NFL coaching experience including his time in Green Bay and a stop in Indianapolis with the Colts. He also spent 14 years as college coach, including nine years at The Citadel.

He will take over a special teams unit that ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. Finishing the year ranked 29th in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, which are considered the standard for ranking special teams units in the NFL. They weren’t much better the year before after finishing 26th in the NFL.