Report: Packers to release 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin

Green Bay Packers linebacker Kamal Martin is seen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Leon Halip)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – As the days dwindle to teams getting to their final 53, the Packers make a cut very early. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are releasing 2020 fifth-round draft pick Kamal Martin.

Here’s a bit of a surprise: the Packers are releasing 2020 fifth-round pick Kamal Martin, a source said. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 23, 2021

Martin spent the first six weeks of his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury. When he returned, he played in ten games with six starts, recording 23 tackles, 17 solo, three tackles for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and a special teams tackle.

Coming into camp this season, however, the Packers moved the inside linebacker to outside linebacker, seemingly trying to find a place for him to fit.