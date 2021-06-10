Report: Packers to sign QB Jake Dolegala

Green Bay Packers’ helmets are seen during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV ) – The Packers continue to add to their quarterback depth after signing free agent Jake Dolegala, according to a report by The NFL Network.

FA QB Jake Dolegala, who tried out at mandatory minicamp, is signing with the #Packers today, per agent @glose_matt of @GenSportsGroup. Some QB depth going into training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Dolegala worked out for the Packers during Thursday’s mandatory minicamp practice. He spent all of the 2019 season on the Bengals roster, but not play. Last year Dolegala was on the Patriots practice squad, and was eventually waived after the drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama in May.

Adding another quarterback would give Green Bay a total of five on the roster with Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Blake Bortles, and Kurt Benkert already signed.

Rodgers was once again missing from minicamp practice on Thursday, and Jordan Love continued to get the majority of the reps during team periods.

Defensive lineman Anthony Rush will be released in a corresponding roster move, according to a report by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.