Report: Packers to sign WR Malik Turner

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (17) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(WFRV) – The Packers are about to fill a need at wide receiver by signing free agent Malik Turner, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This past offseason the Packers added Devin Funchess, but the veteran opted out due to coronavirus concerns at the start of training camp. That combined with the team not adding a wide receiver during the draft created a need for more depth at the position.

Turner comes to Green Bay from Seattle after appearing in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2019. Over that time Turner racked up 245 yards on 15 catches with a touchdown.

Seattle withdrew their exclusive rights free agent from Turner back in April, thus making him a free agent after two years with the team.

The move comes a day after the Packers claimed wide receiver Tyler Fulgham off waivers from the Lions.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah