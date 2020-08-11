Report: Packers to sign WR Malik Turner

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Malik Turner (17) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(WFRV) – The Packers are about to fill a need at wide receiver by signing free agent Malik Turner, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

This past offseason the Packers added Devin Funchess, but the veteran opted out due to coronavirus concerns at the start of training camp. That combined with the team not adding a wide receiver during the draft created a need for more depth at the position.

Turner comes to Green Bay from Seattle after appearing in 15 games with the Seahawks in 2019. Over that time Turner racked up 245 yards on 15 catches with a touchdown.

Seattle withdrew their exclusive rights free agent from Turner back in April, thus making him a free agent after two years with the team.

The move comes a day after the Packers claimed wide receiver Tyler Fulgham off waivers from the Lions.

