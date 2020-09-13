Report: Packers planning to stay in locker room during anthem

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at an NFL stadium. An NFL and players union-run fund that helps ailing retired players shut down its application process for nearly six months because of the coronavirus. That has irritated retirees who complained the league devoted resources toward safely starting the 2020 season on time but not to their medical needs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WFRV) – The Packers are planning to remain inside the locker room during the national anthem at Sunday’s season opener against the Vikings, according to a report by The NFL Network.

The Packers have said throughout the offseason, and the week leading up to the game they would make their decisions about social injustice demonstrations known at a later date. On Sunday, Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported the team made the decision to stay in the locker room to keep the focus on the issues, rather than who’s kneeling or standing for the anthem.

Just said on @NFLGameDay: As of now, the #Packers plan to stay inside their locker room for both anthems today, I’m told. Instead of a roll call of who’s sitting or standing, they want to keep the focus on the issues and actions they’re taking to create real change. @nflnetwork — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2020

Statement by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy:

“The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves.

“We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial equality.

“This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives.”

Houston elected to stay inside the locker room during Thursday night's season opener in Kansas City as a social injustice demonstration. Then joined Kansas City on the field as a sign of unity. As the players linked arms there were some boos heard from the crowd, but those tapered away shortly thereafter.