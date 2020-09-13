Report: Packers planning to stay in locker room during anthem

(WFRV) – The Packers are planning to remain inside the locker room during the national anthem at Sunday’s season opener against the Vikings, according to a report by The NFL Network.
The Packers have said throughout the offseason, and the week leading up to the game they would make their decisions about social injustice demonstrations known at a later date. On Sunday, Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network reported the team made the decision to stay in the locker room to keep the focus on the issues, rather than who’s kneeling or standing for the anthem.
Statement by Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy:
“The Green Bay Packers respect the national anthem and United States flag and all that they represent, including the right to express ourselves.
“We decided as a team to remain in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem and ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ so as to not distract from our message that we stand united for social justice and racial equality.
“This is part of our continued call on our leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue that results in change. We feel it is important for all of us to participate in these difficult conversations with humility and be open to different perspectives.”
Houston elected to stay inside the locker room during Thursday night’s season opener in Kansas City as a social injustice demonstration. Then joined Kansas City on the field as a sign of unity. As the players linked arms there were some boos heard from the crowd, but those tapered away shortly thereafter.There has been no indication if the Packer and Vikings will have
- UW- La Crosse expands ‘Shelter in Place’ measure, moves to online instruction for next 2 weeks
- Live Blog: Packers at Vikings
- 49-year-old Calamusa man suffers serious injuries after ATV crash
- Sunday Mass with Bishop Ricken 9/13/2020
- Neenah Police Department search for missing vehicle