GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are in a rut this season, and amidst the trade deadline, they’ve moved on from defensive back Rasul Douglas.

Rasul Douglas will be heading to the Buffalo Bills, and the Packers will get a third-round pick. Green Bay will also give up a fifth-rounder to Buffalo.

Douglas spent the last two and a half seasons with the Green Bay Packers, becoming a quality defensive back by playing in 36 games. In those games, Douglas had 15 interceptions, 174 combined tackles, and 32 passes defended.

Rasul’s most famous Green Bay Packers moment arguably came when the Green & Gold played against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Douglas picked off Kyler Murray in the endzone to seal the victory for Green Bay.

Now joining the Buffalo Bills, Douglas will have the opportunity to show just how good he can be as he’ll have to cover the likes of Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, New York’s Garrett Wilson and former teammate Allen Lazard, and New England.

No additional details were provided.