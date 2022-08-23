GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trading Bay Port High School alum Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick.

According to a tweet sent by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Van Lanen will be heading to Jacksonville after spending the last 16 months as a Packer.

Van Lanen, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin, appeared in one game for the Green and Gold, playing one offensive snap during his rookie season.

Green Bay is welcoming back David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, who were both recently activated off of the PUP list. With plenty of depth at the offensive line position, Van Lanen was the odd man out and will now compete for a roster spot with the Jaguars.

The Bay Port native logged 71 snaps over two preseason games in 2022. Van Lanen did not allow a single QB pressure and has the team’s highest overall grade in pass protection, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

