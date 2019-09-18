Report: Packers trading WR Trevor Davis to Oakland

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 25: Trevor Davis #11 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers have traded WR Trevor Davis to the Oakland Raiders.

The Oakland Tribune is reporting Green Bay will get a 6th round pick for Davis.

Looks like Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to acquire Trevor Davis from the Packers. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) September 18, 2019

Davis was in his 4th season in Green Bay, making him the second most tenured player at his position (along with former UDFA Geronimo Allison) outside of Davante Adams.

Also a return specialist, Davis only had three punt returns for one yard and had not yet returned a kick this season.

For his career Davis caught 9 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 22.6 yards per kickoff return and 11.2 per punt return for the Packers.

This story will be update when the complete terms of the trade are announced.