Report: Packers turned down trade request from Rams for Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pumps his fist after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

(WFRV) – The Rams reportedly acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions is already the biggest deal of the NFL offseason. It could have been different deal for Los Angeles if one of their original targets panned out, Aaron Rodgers.

Last week Rams’ general manager Les Snead stole a line from Rodgers calling quarterback Jared Goff’s future with the team a “beautiful mystery.” Goff would be traded a few days later in exchange for Stafford.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the Rams made another phone call to the Packers before putting the trigger on the trade. They were asking about acquiring Rodgers, but Green Bay made it clear they Packers’ quarterback was not available.

The presumptive MVP, Rodgers, made headlines following the Packers’ NFC Championship loss to Tampa Bay by pointing to the uncertainty heading into the offseason. That includes his future with the franchise.

“There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything. But it’s pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys who may or may not be here next year. There’s always change. That’s the only constant in this business.”

Rodgers later clarified that he he doesn’t see why he wouldn’t be with Green Bay going forward, but pointed to how nothing is guaranteed in the NFL.

“Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it.”

Packers president Mark Murphy hinted early last week they would not be parting ways with Rodgers in an appearance on WNFL.

“We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back. He’s our leader,” said Murphy on The 5th Quarter.

Head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst will have their first chance to chime in during the offeseason when they speak with the media on Monday morning.