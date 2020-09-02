Report: Packers Turner suffered knee injury

(WFRV) – Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s practice inside Lambeau Field, according to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
Turner limped off with a trainer after the first series of 11-on-11 work during the Packers’ “mock scrimmage,” but was able to return later. He was absent from practice for Tuesday’s practice, though.
According to the report by ESPN, Turner’s injury is not considered serious and could only cost him the season opener at Minnesota.
Last season Turner played right guard alongside Bryan Bulaga, but has the versatility to play other positions on the offensive line. That includes making five starts at tackle during his NFL career.
