GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs is expected to miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury.

As reported by Ian Rapoport, Doubs was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, which generally takes four to six weeks to heal.

In his Tweet, Rapoport said further tests would nail down a complete time frame.

Doubs went out of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions and was seen with crutches and in a boot after going down early in the first quarter.

The rookie out of Nevada has 31 receptions for 314 yards and three touchdowns through nine weeks in the NFL.