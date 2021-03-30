Report: Packers re-sign DL Tyler Lancaster

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 05: Tyler Lancaster #95 of the Green Bay Packers tackles Ito Smith #25 of the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Lambeau Field on October 05, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster will be back with the Packers. According to a report by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team will re-sign the restricted free agent.

Lancaster was not tendered at the deadline at the start of the new league year on March 17th. that allowed Lancaster to field offers from other teams.

Ultimately the fourth year defensive lineman came back to the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern.

Lancaster’s return will provide depth up front alongside the likes of Dean Lowry and Kenny Clark. Last season Lancaster played 352 snaps, and racked up 23 tackles as a rotational player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

