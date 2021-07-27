Report: Packers working to acquire Cobb from Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are about to add more depth to the wide receiving corps, and doing so with a familiar face.

Green Bay is currently working on a deal to acquire Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Another report by Chris Brockman said the deal is in fact done, but no official announcement has been made by either team.

The #Packers indeed are working on a trade with the #Texans to bring WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay. A reunion in the making with old friend Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/3EfcARaJ1B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Cobb played eight seasons in Green Bay before leaving in free agency after the 2018 season. Over those eight years the veteran wide receiver racked up over 5,500 yards with 41 touchdowns.

No official announcement has been made by the teams at this time, but Cobb’s teammate Brandin Cooks posted to Twitter a messaging wishing Cobb “go back home and set it off.”

You meet people and they become family right away! @rcobb18 go back home and set it off 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) July 27, 2021

Cobb spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys and Texans. With Dallas Cobb had 828 yards receiving and three touchdowns in 2019, but saw his numbers drop slightly with Houston last season.

The Texans recently made a deal to acquire wide receiver Allen Robinson Jr. from the Chicago Bears. Thus creating the possibility of trading away Cobb.