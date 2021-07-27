Report: Packers working to acquire Cobb from Texans

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Houston Texans wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are about to add more depth to the wide receiving corps, and doing so with a familiar face.

Green Bay is currently working on a deal to acquire Randall Cobb from the Houston Texans, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Another report by Chris Brockman said the deal is in fact done, but no official announcement has been made by either team.

Cobb played eight seasons in Green Bay before leaving in free agency after the 2018 season. Over those eight years the veteran wide receiver racked up over 5,500 yards with 41 touchdowns.

No official announcement has been made by the teams at this time, but Cobb’s teammate Brandin Cooks posted to Twitter a messaging wishing Cobb “go back home and set it off.”

Cobb spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys and Texans. With Dallas Cobb had 828 yards receiving and three touchdowns in 2019, but saw his numbers drop slightly with Houston last season.

The Texans recently made a deal to acquire wide receiver Allen Robinson Jr. from the Chicago Bears. Thus creating the possibility of trading away Cobb.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa