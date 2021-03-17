Report: Packers, Za’Darius Smith restructure deal to create cap space

Packers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers’ Za’Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Packers’ pass rusher Za’Darius Smith restructured his contract to help create cap space, according to a report by the NFL Network.

By reworking Smith’s contract the team was able to re-sign running back Aaron Jones, according to Ian Rapoport.

Smith had his $5 million dollar roster bonus, as well as $9.76 million dollars of his base salary, converted to a signing bonus for this year, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. That took a significant amount of money off the Packers salary cap for this season.

It also raises Smith’s cap number to $28 million dollars for the following year. That could make him an ideal candidate for a contract extension at some point this season.

Smith signed with the Packers as a free agent back in 2019 and has accounted for 26 sacks over two seasons. One of the best pass rushers in the league, Smith has finished fourth (2020) and sixth (2019) overall in total sacks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season