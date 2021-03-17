Report: Packers, Za’Darius Smith restructure deal to create cap space

Green Bay Packers’ Za’Darius Smith celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Packers’ pass rusher Za’Darius Smith restructured his contract to help create cap space, according to a report by the NFL Network.

By reworking Smith’s contract the team was able to re-sign running back Aaron Jones, according to Ian Rapoport.

Smith had his $5 million dollar roster bonus, as well as $9.76 million dollars of his base salary, converted to a signing bonus for this year, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. That took a significant amount of money off the Packers salary cap for this season.

It also raises Smith’s cap number to $28 million dollars for the following year. That could make him an ideal candidate for a contract extension at some point this season.

Smith signed with the Packers as a free agent back in 2019 and has accounted for 26 sacks over two seasons. One of the best pass rushers in the league, Smith has finished fourth (2020) and sixth (2019) overall in total sacks.