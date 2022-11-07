GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the Green Bay Packers’ top players on defense is reportedly out for the season after suffering a torn ACL on Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Rashan Gary tore his ACL and will be lost for the season. Rapoport mentioned that Gary will have an MRI to see if there is more damage.

On the year, Gary has six sacks.

Gary left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. The Packers lost to the Lions, 15-9. The game featured multiple injuries to several Packer players.

Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Eric Stokes, Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr. Krys Barnes and Robert Tonyan were also injured.

The loss marked five straight for Green Bay, which hasn’t happened since 2008. The Packers host the Dallas Cowboys on week 10.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.