Report: TE Jimmy Graham not expected back in Green Bay

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is “not expected to be back in Green Bay.”
Graham is entering the third and final year of his contract with the Packers. The team hasn’t made any official decision of the 33 year-old’s future.
Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. It was the fewest amount of receptions and years Graham has had since his rookie season.
The Packers would reportedly save $8 million on the salary cap for next season by releasing Graham.