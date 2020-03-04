Report: TE Jimmy Graham not expected back in Green Bay

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Graham #80 of the Green Bay Packers stiff arms Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers after a catch during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is “not expected to be back in Green Bay.”

Graham is entering the third and final year of his contract with the Packers. The team hasn’t made any official decision of the 33 year-old’s future.

Graham caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. It was the fewest amount of receptions and years Graham has had since his rookie season.

The Packers would reportedly save $8 million on the salary cap for next season by releasing Graham.