REPORT: The first big Packers injury of the offseason is…Head Coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) —

The Packers sustained their first big injury during their OTA workouts and it wasn’t a starter.

Or even a backup.

It was head coach Matt LaFleur.

In the limited practices and workouts that were open to the media so far this season, it was pretty obvious that LaFleur coaches with a very hands-on approach.

Whether it’s running drills as a defensive back or making throws to the wide receivers, the first-year head coach has put himself on the field with his players doing drills.

But that won’t be happening anytime soon because as NFL.com first reported, LaFleur tore his Achilles tendon playing basketball at Lambeau Field.

Yesterday Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said “I would say Matt is definitely hands-on,” in reference to his style of coaching.

According to multiple sources, LaFleur is scheduled to have surgery on Sunday.

Depending on the severity of the tear, recovery is often very gradual and it will likely take at least 6 weeks to return to normal activity, which means LaFleur will likely coach from a golf cart for the final two weeks of offseason workouts.

The team has one week left for organized team activities with their final mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.

The first day of training camp is on July 25 and it generally takes at least 3 months to fully recover from an achilles rupture.