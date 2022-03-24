KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WFRV) – As the free agency carousel turns, the Packers are losing another wide receiver one week after trading Davante Adams.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. The speedy wideout replaces Tyreek Hill on the Chiefs roster after he was traded to the Dolphins Wednesday afternoon.

Valdes-Scantling will reportedly sign a three-year deal worth $30 million in base salary and incentives up to $36 million.

Since the end of the season, the Packers have lost three wide receivers from last year’s roster – Adams, Valdes-Scantling, and Equanimeous St. Brown, who signed with the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay restructured Randall Cobb’s contract and submitted an exclusive rights free agent tender on Allen Lazard.

The Packers are expected to address the need at wide receiver in the draft, holding two first round picks and two second round picks from the trade with Las Vegas.