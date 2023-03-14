(WFRV) – One of the players reportedly on Aaron Rodgers’ ‘wishlist’ appears to have agreed to a contract with the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Rich Cimini, Allen Lazard and the New York Jets have an agreement in place. The deal is reportedly for four years and $44 million with $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard was reportedly on Rodgers’ ‘wishlist’ of players for the New York Jets to target. Lazard finished the 2022 season with 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns.

In the five years he played with the Packers, Lazard has a total of 169 catches to go with 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

There were no reports at this time if a trade between the Jets and Packers are any closer to being completed.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.