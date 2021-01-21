Reports: Former Packers general manager Ted Thompson passes away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, former Packers general manager Ted Thompson has passed away.

He was the general manager of the Green and Gold from 2005 to 2017.

Thompson is known for drafting players such as Aaron Rodgers in 2005, hiring Mike McCarthy in 2006 and signing cornerback Charles Woodson from the Oakland Raiders. He’s also known for drafting Davante Adams, Greg Jennings, Nick Collins, Mason Crosby, Clay Matthews, B.J. Raji, Randall Cobb, Eddie Lacy, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Damarious Randall, David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Jordy Nelson and many more.

He was signed by the Houston Oilers in 1975 and played for 10 years.

In May 2019, he revealed he was diagnosed with an autonomic disorder and would no longer be leading Green Bay’s football operations. He was also inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame the same month as he announced his health battle.

In a Zoom call Thursday morning, head coach Matt LaFleur commented on the passing of Thompson, “Just wanted to say our condolences go out to his family. Certainly he’s a guy that is held in the highest regard in this building. And I think just around the league. His impact is still felt to this day, when you look at our roster But I think he’s had a tremendous impact amongst many people across the league.”