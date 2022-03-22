GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – He’s staying in the NFC North, so the Packers will have to see him twice a year. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Packers linebacker Za’Darius Smith has signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The deal is worth a base value of $42 million but could be worth up $47 million with incentives.

Smith had a deal in place with the team that drafted him, the Baltimore Ravens, but he turned it down. That deal was four years, $35 million with a max worth of $50 million.

During the 2021 season with the Packers, Smith played only 18 snaps in the season opener and some limited snaps in the divisional round playoff game against the 49ers due to a back injury. In 2019 and 2020, Smith had double-digit sacks for the Packers.