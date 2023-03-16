GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Just a day removed from Aaron Rodgers announcing his intentions to play for the New York Jets in 2023, now former Green Bay Packer tight end, Robert Tonyan, has reportedly signed with Chicago.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, Tonyan has been signed by the Bears to a one-year deal.

Tonyan, who is an Illinois native, will join an up-and-coming Chicago roster alongside fellow tight end Cole Kmet.

The Packers signed Tonyan to its practice squad in 2017 after being released by the Detroit Lions. Since then, the 28-year-old has tallied 137 receptions for 1,437 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career as a Packer in 68 games played.

Chicago recently made a big splash by trading the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to Carolina in exchange for pick number nine, pick number 61, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick, and wide receiver, DJ Moore.

The move also comes just two days removed from wide receiver Allen Lazard agreed to a $40+ million deal with the Jets.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.