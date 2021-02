FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Madison, Wis. In an era when the College Football Playoff increasingly features the nation’s highest-scoring teams, this year’s Big Ten race shows defense still matters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Tom Oates of the State Journal, Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has turned down the Packers defense coordinator position.

After careful consideration, University of #Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard informed #Pqckers coach Matt LaFleur Friday night that he will not accept the same position in Green Bay, according to Leonhard and his agent, Tim Valentyn of Madison. (More to come) — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) February 6, 2021

Leonhard informed Matt LaFleur Friday night he would be staying in Madison.

Leonhard was a three time All American safety for the Badgers from 2002 to 2004. He joined Paul Chryst’s staff as the defensive backs coach in 2016 and was named defensive coordinator of the Badgers in 2017.