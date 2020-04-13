Reports: NFL and NFLPA agree to virtual offseason program

The NFL 100th anniversary logo is seen painted on Lambeau Field prior to the start of a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Houston Texans Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Usually NFL teams are in their offseason programs at this point. It’s a little different this year with team facilities closed around the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced on Twitter they had reached an agreement with the league on virtual offseason programs.

Reports from both ESPN and the NFL Network indicate their can not be on-field workouts until all 32 teams have their facilities reopen. The deal also reportedly only runs until June, meaning training camps are not covered.

According to a report by ESPN’s Dan Graziano the virtual workout program would be optional for both players and teams. Graziano also had additional details of the deal between the league and players union:

If players take part in the virtual offseason program they will do so at home.

Players without the proper workout equipment will receive a $1,500 dollar stipend.

If a team does not hold a virtual offseason program, players can argue before an arbitrator to get their workout bonus paid out.

Players would be entitled to their negotiated workout bonus money if the team does hold an offseason workout. The amount paid will be based on the percentage of the program completed.

The workout bonus money is key for a lot of players around the league. In all there are more than 250 players that have workout bonuses in their contract. Two of the highest in the league play for Green Bay with Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, with bonuses of $750,000 and $650,000 respectively, according to a report by Field Yates of ESPN.

Teams will also be able to hold a “virtual” veteran minicamp if team facilities do not reopen during the offseason program, according to a report by the NFL Network. They would be limited to two hours of classroom sessions, and two hours of virtual workouts at a time.