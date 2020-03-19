Reports: Packers bring back veteran TE Lewis

On the first day of the new league year, the Packers made a move to bring back one of their veterans. Signing tight end Marcedes Lewis to a one year deal, according to multiple reports.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting Lewis’ deal is for $2.25 million dollars with $1 million guaranteed.

Lewis found himself being utilized in the first year of Matt LaFleur’s system in Green Bay. The 14 year veteran finished the season with 156 yards and a touchdown. That’s a big improvement from the year before when he had just 39 yards on three receptions.

Lewis has been a big contributor in run blocking for the Packers, and is a veteran presence for young guys in the tight ends room like Robert Tonyan and Jace Sternberger.