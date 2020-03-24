Reports: Packers expected to sign WR Devin Funchess

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Devin Funchess #17 of the Indianapolis Colts can’t come down with the catch while pursued by Brandon Facyson #28 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 08, 2019 in Carson, California. The Chargers defeated the Colts 30-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Wide receiver has been an area of need this off-season and it seems the Green Bay Packers have made their first move to rectify that position. According to the NFL Network, the Packers are expected to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess.

The #Packers are expected to sign WR Devin Funchess, per sources. A big body on the perimeter for Aaron Rodgers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2020

Funchess’s 6’4″, 225-pound frame should provide Aaron Rodgers with another red-zone target. He entered the league as a second-round pick with the Panthers in the 2015 NFL draft, and played the first four years of his career in Carolina, racking up 161 catches for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns. His breakout season was in 2017, where Funchess finished with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns, which all marked career-highs.

The University of Michigan alum signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal in 2019, but played just one game due to a season-ending clavicle injury.

Funchess turns 26 in two months.