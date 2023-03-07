GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have reportedly given permission for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to talk about a possible trade.

Multiple NFL insiders are reporting that Aaron Rodgers has gotten permission to speak with the New York Jets. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky both are reporting that Rodgers and the Jets have permission to talk.

Demovsky said the talks will continue into Tuesday. It was also reported that it is unknown if Rodgers has permission to talk to other teams or just the Jets.

In 2022, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns to go with an almost career-high 12 interceptions. Rodgers was coming off two consecutive MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

The Packers had their first losing season since 2018, going 8-9 in 2022.

NFL free agency officially starts on March 15 at 3 p.m. No additional information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.