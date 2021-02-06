Reports: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – FEBRUARY 1: Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams runs through a drill with Linebackers coach Joe Barry during practice for Super Bowl LIII at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility on February 1, 2019 in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers are going to hire Joe Barry as the new defensive coordinator for the Green and Gold.

Barry has been the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from ’07-’08 and for the Atlanta Falcons for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. In 2017, he was hired as the linebackers and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur were on the Rams staff together back in 2017.

Barry will replace Mike Pettine as the Packers defensive coordinator. Pettine’s contract was not renewed after three seasons with the team.

