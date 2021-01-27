Reports: Packers part ways with ST coordinator Shawn Mennenga

Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga addresses the media during a press conference Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After ranking near the bottom of the league in special teams for the second year in a row, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly parted ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers made the decision to separate from their two-year coordinator, a move later confirmed by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Green Bay ranked 29th out of 32 teams in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, finishing dead last in kick returns and punt coverage along with failing to score a touchdown on special teams.

Mennenga was hired as special teams coordinator for head coach Matt LaFleur’s first season in 2019, but progress was hard to come by as the Packers finished 26th in special teams a year ago.

Mennenga is the only reported staff change so far.

