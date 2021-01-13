Packers place OT Jared Veldheer on COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers’ Jared Veldheer (68) and teammates stand on the sideline during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Well, the newest member of the Green and Gold is headed to the Covid-19 reserve list.

The team announced offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has been added to the Covid-19 reserve list late Wednesday afternoon.

ESPN’S Field Yates first reported Veldheer being added to the list, with fellow reporter Rob Demovskey adding that the Packers have cleared all contact tracing at this time and do not have to add anyone else to the list.

The Packers added Veldheer to the Wednesday injury report as a non-injury related addition.

Veldheer was just signed off the Colts practice squad earlier this week.

Tests between now and Saturday could be a big factor in who will be available to play Saturday against the Rams.