Reports: Packers re-sign Ervin

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 12: Tyler Ervin #32 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC divisional round of the playoffs at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Packers punt return was a big area of concern for much of the season in 2019. Then they claimed Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville. Now they are reportedly bringing Ervin back on a one year deal, according to multiple reports.

ESPN was first to report that Ervin was re-signing with the Packers on Friday. Other reports confirming the deal have since followed.

The deal is for one year at $1.047 million dollars and a $137,500 signing bonus, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Prior to Ervin’s arrival in Green Bay, the Packers had negative punt return yardage for the season. Ervin quickly turned that around with a ten yard return against Washington in week 14. He went on to finish the season with 105 yards return in the final four games of the regular season.