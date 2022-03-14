GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers have re-signed inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Campbell’s agent Joe Panos says it’s a five-year deal worth $50 million. Campbell will get $16.25 million in the first year, $21.5 million in the second year, and $32.25 million in the third year.

Campbell provided stability at the linebacker position for the Packers during the 2021 season. The All-Pro finished 7th in the NFL with 146 tackles, adding six tackles for losses, six quarterback hits, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.